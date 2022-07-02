Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police chief Pete Arredondo, who has faced criticism over the botched response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary, has resigned from the Uvalde City Council, the Uvalde Leader-News reported.

Driving the news: Arredondo was placed on administrative leave late last month.

He was sworn in as a council member in May.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Check back for updated.