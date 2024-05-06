5. ⛽ 1 Buc-ee's ode to go
👋 Linh here from Axios Des Moines!
- I spent a few weeks in Texas and the memories that keep bringing me joy were my visits to Buc-ee's.
Driving the news: Granted, I have daily reminders of the smiling beaver, including sweatshirts, magnets and a bedazzled wine glass (only $25!).
- But the Buc-ee's experience was always fun, like pointing out the abundant billboards or laughing at the ridiculous merch.
Between the lines: As an Iowan, I'm a gas station snob, especially coming from the home state of Casey's and Kum & Go.
- Breakfast pizza still reigns supreme in my heart, but this gargantuan gas station gives my local spots a run for their money.
Reality check: I know I'm playing into a cliche, capitalist marketing strategy that may make native Texans roll their eyes.
- But sometimes, it's just fun to be excited about things! (Especially a cheap brisket sandwich.)
