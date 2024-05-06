5. ⛽ 1 Buc-ee's ode to go

46 mins ago - News

Two photos of Linh Ta with Buc-ee

The Buc-ee's fandom keeps getting larger.

👋 Linh here from Axios Des Moines!

  • I spent a few weeks in Texas and the memories that keep bringing me joy were my visits to Buc-ee's.

Driving the news: Granted, I have daily reminders of the smiling beaver, including sweatshirts, magnets and a bedazzled wine glass (only $25!).

  • But the Buc-ee's experience was always fun, like pointing out the abundant billboards or laughing at the ridiculous merch.

Between the lines: As an Iowan, I'm a gas station snob, especially coming from the home state of Casey's and Kum & Go.

  • Breakfast pizza still reigns supreme in my heart, but this gargantuan gas station gives my local spots a run for their money.

Reality check: I know I'm playing into a cliche, capitalist marketing strategy that may make native Texans roll their eyes.

  • But sometimes, it's just fun to be excited about things! (Especially a cheap brisket sandwich.)
