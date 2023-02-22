As we all prepare to bow down to our AI robot overlords in the near future, we thought that at least for now, it would be fun to test ChatGPT's local knowledge of Des Moines.

State of play: ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, is breaking the Internet with instantaneous replies that are far more advanced than any previous AI tool, Axios' Erica Pandey, Dan Primack and Ina Fried report.

The free (for now) service offers seemingly endless possibilities, from answering simple questions to writing essay-length responses to any prompt you can think of.

🏞 Explanation of how Des Moines got its name: The name "Des Moines" comes from the French phrase "Rivière des Moines," which means "River of the Monks."

The city's name is thought to have originated from the early French explorers and traders who traveled along the Des Moines River, which runs through the city.

(Linh's note: This is super close, but the original story is a bit more complicated.)

🍺 What are your favorite breweries in Iowa? Toppling Goliath in Decorah, Lion Bridge Brewing Company in Cedar Rapids, Pulpit Rock Brewing Company in Decorah, Exile Brewing Company in Des Moines, Big Grove Brewery in Solon.

🍕 Which is better, Casey's or Kum & Go pizza? Both Casey's and Kum & Go are convenience store chains that offer pizza, but it is difficult to make a direct comparison between the two as the quality of their pizza can vary from location to location.

😊 It knew who we were! Axios Des Moines provides a mix of breaking news, analysis, and original reporting on topics such as politics, policy, business, and technology.