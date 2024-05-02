38 mins ago - News

Stat du jour: Direct File exceeds expectations

Texas taxpayers were among the 140,800 people across the country who used the new IRS Direct File system this year.

Catch up fast: A small part of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act's funding was used to assess the feasibility of a direct tax filing operation.

  • The IRS launched the Direct File pilot program this year in 12 states, including Texas.

By the numbers: The 140,800 people who used the system surpassed the agency's goal of 100,000. Over 3 million users checked to see if they could use the site.

  • Direct File users saved an estimated $5.6 million in tax preparation fees, the Treasury Department said in a recent press release.
  • 90% of Direct File users rated their experience as "excellent" or "above average," according to a survey of about 11,000 users conducted by the General Services Administration.

The bottom line: Turns out, people like filing their taxes for free.

