Turns out people like filing their taxes for free

The Biden administration says that the IRS' Direct File program, which allowed folks to file their taxes directly online, was a hit — with use exceeding the agency's expectations and overwhelmingly positive reviews. Why it matters: This could mark a turning point in the way many Americans pay their taxes.

It could also spell trouble for the two big tax prep companies: Intuit, which owns TurboTax, and H&R Block.

Catch up fast: A small part of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act funding was used to assess the feasibility of a direct tax filing operation.

The IRS launched the Direct File pilot program this year in 12 states, targeting folks with simple tax returns based on W-2 forms.

State of play: More than 3 million users checked to see if they were eligible to use the site, and over 140,000 taxpayers used Direct File, surpassing the agency's goal of 100,000.

Direct File users saved an estimated $5.6 million in tax prep fees, the Treasury Department said in a release late last week

And 90% of Direct File users rated their experience as "excellent" or "above average," according to a survey of about 11,000 conducted by the General Services Administration.

It took just a half-hour to file taxes using Direct File for Marina Garcia, a project manager at a nonprofit in Texas that advocated for the free file program. That's quicker than it's taken in the past with H&R Block, her typical go-to, she tells Axios.

Zoom out: The idea for a free tax filing system isn't new — there were efforts going back decades, but the tax prep industry fought them off, as reported exhaustively by ProPublica.

Instead, in 2002, Intuit and other tax prep companies said they'd provide free online filing to lower-income taxpayers.

That system, called Free File, didn't catch on. And, per ProPublica reporting, Intuit used a range of tools to steer those who'd qualify for free help into paid services.

After that reporting drew criticism and regulators' attention, H&R Block and Intuit stopped working with Free File. In 2022, Intuit settled a case filed by all 50 state attorneys general, paying $141 million with some of that money going toward customers who paid for tax prep that should've been free.

Today: The company points out that there are still free e-filing options from the private sector, philanthropies, and IRS-sponsored methods. (You can also print out a form, fill it in by hand and mail it.) However, as the AP notes, those options and complicated and leave taxpayers calculating their own liability.

The big picture: The U.S. is an outlier when it comes to taxes. While other nations also require people to self-report their financial information annually, most of them do some of the work to make that easier.

For example, 83% of advanced and emerging economies pre-fill some part of the tax return with information reported by third parties — like wages or investment profits, according to a report from the IRS.

Many have systems where you can file for free directly with the tax agency.

In the U.S., of course, things are more complicated. Americans spend, on average, about nine hours and $150 a year doing their taxes, according to IRS data from last year.

The other side: Intuit doesn't see a success story here, arguing that the Direct File program is costly for taxpayers and unnecessary.

Some Republicans are also against the idea of a free tax filing system, viewing it as a waste of taxpayer money since there are private sector options that are better, the WashPost reports.

What's next: The IRS said it still needs to analyze the data from this tax season to decide its next moves. Advocates for the program hope to see it expanded.