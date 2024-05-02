Newstand bringing coffee and classics to Pearl area

Dig in: The menu includes drip coffee, of course, and lattes, cappuccinos and cold brews.
Plus, there are sandwiches and pastries made in-house.
The vibe: It's a light and airy space that Rodriguez describes as eclectic, where nothing needs to match but it all comes together. She says it represents the patronage they're hoping to attract.
"As people come in, nobody needs to be the same, but they will go together and it will create community," she says.
The couple says the goal is for Newstand to be a type of third place, where customers can grab a coffee and snack to start their days.
Yes, but: Newstand won't just be a morning stop. After its official debut next week, it will be open until 7pm with wine and snacks like cheese boards.
What they're saying: "What we're trying to provide is a port of entry for everybody based around quality and enjoyment, and really focus on good stories and good things made by good people," Pressley says.
If you go: Take advantage of the free parking across from the shop on East Josephine.
And check out Obituaries, a small vintage shop also owned by the couple, located in a back section of the space.