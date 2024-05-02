46 mins ago - Food and Drink

Newstand bringing coffee and classics to Pearl area

headshot
The interior of Newstand features high ceilings and warm tones.

Newstand faces Broadway near Pearl. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Newstand, a new space for coffee and community, is brewing near Pearl.

The latest: The soft opening of the coffee shop owned by Page Pressley and Dezarey Rodriguez starts Thursday with the grand opening to follow on Tuesday.

Zoom out: Newstand is located on the first floor of the Jefferson Bank building, which opened in March 2023.

Dig in: The menu includes drip coffee, of course, and lattes, cappuccinos and cold brews.

  • Plus, there are sandwiches and pastries made in-house.

The vibe: It's a light and airy space that Rodriguez describes as eclectic, where nothing needs to match but it all comes together. She says it represents the patronage they're hoping to attract.

  • "As people come in, nobody needs to be the same, but they will go together and it will create community," she says.
  • The couple says the goal is for Newstand to be a type of third place, where customers can grab a coffee and snack to start their days.

Yes, but: Newstand won't just be a morning stop. After its official debut next week, it will be open until 7pm with wine and snacks like cheese boards.

What they're saying: "What we're trying to provide is a port of entry for everybody based around quality and enjoyment, and really focus on good stories and good things made by good people," Pressley says.

If you go: Take advantage of the free parking across from the shop on East Josephine.

  • And check out Obituaries, a small vintage shop also owned by the couple, located in a back section of the space.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more