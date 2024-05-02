Newstand bringing coffee and classics to Pearl area

Newstand, a new space for coffee and community, is brewing near Pearl. The latest: The soft opening of the coffee shop owned by Page Pressley and Dezarey Rodriguez starts Thursday with the grand opening to follow on Tuesday.

Zoom out: Newstand is located on the first floor of the Jefferson Bank building, which opened in March 2023.

Newstand is right by Nineteen Hyaku, which opened last fall, and near Pullman Market, which opened at Pearl on April 23.

Dig in: The menu includes drip coffee, of course, and lattes, cappuccinos and cold brews.

Plus, there are sandwiches and pastries made in-house.

The vibe: It's a light and airy space that Rodriguez describes as eclectic, where nothing needs to match but it all comes together. She says it represents the patronage they're hoping to attract.

"As people come in, nobody needs to be the same, but they will go together and it will create community," she says.

The couple says the goal is for Newstand to be a type of third place, where customers can grab a coffee and snack to start their days.

Yes, but: Newstand won't just be a morning stop. After its official debut next week, it will be open until 7pm with wine and snacks like cheese boards.

What they're saying: "What we're trying to provide is a port of entry for everybody based around quality and enjoyment, and really focus on good stories and good things made by good people," Pressley says.

If you go: Take advantage of the free parking across from the shop on East Josephine.