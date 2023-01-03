7 restaurants opening in San Antonio we're excited about in 2023

Nineteen Hyaku is one of two 2023 restaurants for Houston and Emily Carpenter. Photo: courtesy of Houston Carpenter

San Antonians were introduced to a range of concepts and spaces in 2022, from Kura’s revolving sushi bar to a feast for a historian’s eyes at Carriqui. With a list of 2023 newcomers forming, it’s clear San Antonio's restaurant scene is moving full steam ahead into the new year.

Why it matters: San Antonio is known for being a Tex-Mex mecca, but 2023’s list of new restaurants continues a trend of diversifying the city's offerings while leaving room for enchiladas and margaritas.

Driving the news: Restaurants like locally owned Go Fish Market and Seasons 52 will open during the first quarter of 2023.

Go Fish is a seafood market and cafe owned by husband-wife restaurateurs Houston and Emily Carpenter. They tell Axios their newest concept will open at 125 W. Grayson St. on Jan. 12.

Seasons 52, a grill with 52 types of wine, will debut at the Alamo Quarry Market on March 30, according to the restaurant’s website.

San Antonio will hook a new seafood spot with Go Fish Market. Photo: courtesy of Houston Carpenter

Meanwhile, other restaurants have announced tentative opening dates. Rosario’s, a 30-year staple of Southtown, is drumming up excitement on social media for its new home at 722 S. St. Mary’s St.

Rosario’s new digs boast rooftop views of the downtown skyline and is walking distance from its former location. The Rosario’s team tells Axios that January is the target for opening.

Nineteen Hyaku, a sushi restaurant by the Carpenters, is slated for a fall 2023 opening in the Jefferson Bank tower, still under construction, at 1900 Broadway.

Leche de Tigre, a locally owned Peruvian ceviche restaurant, is taking over the former Tutti’s location at 318 E. Cevallos St. and will open mid- to late-January, owner Emil Oliva tells Axios.

What we’re watching: More restaurants are coming down the pipeline but have not announced an opening date.

Sweetgreen and Postino, national chains, are also opening. Sweetgreen is planned for the Quarry area. Postino is opening at The Rim and near Pearl.

Bottom line: That’s just what we’re starting the year with. At this point San Antonio will have a full plate of new restaurant offerings in 2023.