7 restaurants opening in San Antonio we're excited about in 2023
San Antonians were introduced to a range of concepts and spaces in 2022, from Kura’s revolving sushi bar to a feast for a historian’s eyes at Carriqui. With a list of 2023 newcomers forming, it’s clear San Antonio's restaurant scene is moving full steam ahead into the new year.
Why it matters: San Antonio is known for being a Tex-Mex mecca, but 2023’s list of new restaurants continues a trend of diversifying the city's offerings while leaving room for enchiladas and margaritas.
Driving the news: Restaurants like locally owned Go Fish Market and Seasons 52 will open during the first quarter of 2023.
- Go Fish is a seafood market and cafe owned by husband-wife restaurateurs Houston and Emily Carpenter. They tell Axios their newest concept will open at 125 W. Grayson St. on Jan. 12.
- Seasons 52, a grill with 52 types of wine, will debut at the Alamo Quarry Market on March 30, according to the restaurant’s website.
Meanwhile, other restaurants have announced tentative opening dates. Rosario’s, a 30-year staple of Southtown, is drumming up excitement on social media for its new home at 722 S. St. Mary’s St.
- Rosario’s new digs boast rooftop views of the downtown skyline and is walking distance from its former location. The Rosario’s team tells Axios that January is the target for opening.
- Nineteen Hyaku, a sushi restaurant by the Carpenters, is slated for a fall 2023 opening in the Jefferson Bank tower, still under construction, at 1900 Broadway.
- Leche de Tigre, a locally owned Peruvian ceviche restaurant, is taking over the former Tutti’s location at 318 E. Cevallos St. and will open mid- to late-January, owner Emil Oliva tells Axios.
What we’re watching: More restaurants are coming down the pipeline but have not announced an opening date.
- Sweetgreen and Postino, national chains, are also opening. Sweetgreen is planned for the Quarry area. Postino is opening at The Rim and near Pearl.
Bottom line: That’s just what we’re starting the year with. At this point San Antonio will have a full plate of new restaurant offerings in 2023.
