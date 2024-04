👋 Megan here. I recently visited the San Antonio Zoo for the first time while my family was in town.

State of play: I grew up in the St. Louis area, where the zoo is free to visit and regularly hailed as one of the best in the nation — so I'm not always impressed by other zoos, and was in no hurry to visit our own.

Yes, but: I left the San Antonio Zoo pleasantly surprised with the variety of animals and quality of experience. My St. Louis family felt the same.

Plus, the zoo made some renovations recently — including its new entrance — and more expansion plans are in the works.

Pro tip: Visit on Locals Day, when admission is $8 for Bexar County residents.