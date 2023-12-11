Share on email (opens in new window)

The San Antonio Zoo's savanna habitat expansion will feature an overnight stay opportunity with the wildlife.

What's happening: The planned expansion, which will combine the former elephant habitat with the existing giraffe exhibit, comes on the heels of the zoo's revealing of its new entrance.

The new habitat will have zebras, giraffes, ostriches, storks, cranes — and a place for guests to spend the night.

Details: Spekboom Lodge will be a rentable space with a primary suite, kitchenette, living area, kids bunk beds and a private patio with views of the exhibit.