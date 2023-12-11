Dec 11, 2023 - News
Overnight lodging in the works at San Antonio Zoo
The San Antonio Zoo's savanna habitat expansion will feature an overnight stay opportunity with the wildlife.
What's happening: The planned expansion, which will combine the former elephant habitat with the existing giraffe exhibit, comes on the heels of the zoo's revealing of its new entrance.
- The new habitat will have zebras, giraffes, ostriches, storks, cranes — and a place for guests to spend the night.
Details: Spekboom Lodge will be a rentable space with a primary suite, kitchenette, living area, kids bunk beds and a private patio with views of the exhibit.
- It's unclear when exactly the lodge will be ready for guests and how much a stay will cost.
