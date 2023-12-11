Dec 11, 2023 - News

Overnight lodging in the works at San Antonio Zoo

headshot
A rendering shows a cabin on stilts with a giraffe nearby.

Rendering of Spekboom Lodge. Photo: Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo

The San Antonio Zoo's savanna habitat expansion will feature an overnight stay opportunity with the wildlife.

What's happening: The planned expansion, which will combine the former elephant habitat with the existing giraffe exhibit, comes on the heels of the zoo's revealing of its new entrance.

  • The new habitat will have zebras, giraffes, ostriches, storks, cranes — and a place for guests to spend the night.

Details: Spekboom Lodge will be a rentable space with a primary suite, kitchenette, living area, kids bunk beds and a private patio with views of the exhibit.

  • It's unclear when exactly the lodge will be ready for guests and how much a stay will cost.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more