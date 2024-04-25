Share on email (opens in new window)

A float at the Battle of Flowers Parade last year. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

Friday is the day — government offices will be closed, students will be out of school and downtown streets will be covered in confetti and full of shouts to "show me your shoes." Why it matters: The Battle of Flowers Parade draws what feels like the whole city of San Antonio to a small section of downtown for Fiesta's final weekend.

Well, maybe not quite that many. But more than half a million people are expected to gather.

Here's what you need to know to navigate the Friday morning parade and the nighttime Fiesta Flambeau Parade on Saturday.

When to go

Friday, Battle of Flowers: The vanguard will kick things off at 9:55am, followed by a 10:30am start time for the parade.

Saturday, Flambeau: The vanguard gets going at 7:15pm, with the parade starting at 7:45pm.

If you go: Plan to show up well ahead of time for both events, and allow extra time for travel.

Taking a VIA bus or a ride-share downtown are good options, as parking will be limited.

But here's a map of downtown parking options, for those who insist.

Plus: Parade streets will close beginning at 8am Friday and 4pm Saturday.

They will reopen by 3pm Friday and 1am Sunday.

Route

This year's route, which is the same for both parades, remains modified due to downtown road construction on Broadway.

It will start near San Antonio College at North Main Avenue and East Locust Street.

The route then heads down Main into downtown.

It will pass by Madison Square Park, over the River Walk, past Alamo Plaza and then wind back over the San Antonio River again.

It ends at Santa Rosa and East Martin streets on the west side of downtown.

Tickets

While you don't necessarily need tickets to see the parades, having them guarantees that you'll get a good view and a spot on the bleachers.

Tickets are still available online from $20-$40.

Get ready for the horses. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Weather

Unfortunately, the forecast is not looking great. You might want to bring an umbrella.

Friday: 40% chance of rain in the morning.

Saturday: A windy day. There's a chance of evening rain and thunderstorms, but they might hold off until the overnight hours heading into Sunday.

Expect both days to be warm, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Nearby bars

Fiesta experts know that the Bonham Exchange after the Battle of Flowers Parade is tradition, but it's not the only place to keep the party going.