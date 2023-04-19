We're ready to guide you through all things Fiesta whether it's your first time partaking or your 50th.

Why it matters: Newcomers are moving to San Antonio all the time, and some are surprised to learn just how steeped in traditions our citywide party can be.

So it's a good thing this newsletter is written by both a born-and-bred San Antonian and a newbie.

Megan's tips:

No one cares that you still have cascarón confetti in your hair days later. In fact, it may be a sign of pride.

Talk to strangers. Everyone's energy is infectious.

Know your travel plan ahead of time. VIA and ride-share apps are your friends.

This is my second Fiesta. If there's one thing I learned last year, it's to embrace it all with open arms. Be willing to try new foods, enjoy the busy schedule and definitely don't be afraid to dance.

Madalyn's tips: