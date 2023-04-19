30 mins ago - Food and Drink

San Antonio Fiesta tips from an expert and a rookie

Madalyn Mendoza

It's OK to drool. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

We're ready to guide you through all things Fiesta whether it's your first time partaking or your 50th.

Why it matters: Newcomers are moving to San Antonio all the time, and some are surprised to learn just how steeped in traditions our citywide party can be.

So it's a good thing this newsletter is written by both a born-and-bred San Antonian and a newbie.

Megan's tips:

  • No one cares that you still have cascarón confetti in your hair days later. In fact, it may be a sign of pride.
  • Talk to strangers. Everyone's energy is infectious.
  • Know your travel plan ahead of time. VIA and ride-share apps are your friends.
  • This is my second Fiesta. If there's one thing I learned last year, it's to embrace it all with open arms. Be willing to try new foods, enjoy the busy schedule and definitely don't be afraid to dance.

Madalyn's tips:

  • Have a reunification plan. Someone in your group will probably stray from the group to catch up with a friend from high school, and you likely won't have cell service to find them.
  • Consider the possibility of red Smirnoff preparadas spilling on you, uneven terrain, lots of dancing and the weather (looks like it'll be a rainy one) when planning your outfits.
  • Familiarize yourself with the lingo — "calf fries" are far from potatoes, and "show me your shoes" is more of a celebratory greeting than a weird request.
  • Pack emergency toilet paper just in case you have to brave a porta-potty.
  • There is only one way to eat chicken-on-a-stick and that's drenched in jalapeño juice.
