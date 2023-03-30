Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals

The San Antonio region continues to gain new residents at a faster clip than much of the nation.

Driving the news: Comal County, home to New Braunfels and Canyon Lake, is one of the top 10 fastest-growing counties in the country, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday.

The county's population grew by 5.6% from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022, the new data show.

That's a gain of 9,751 people.

Context: Texas cities and counties have been some of the fastest-growing in the country in recent years. We've now joined California as the only states with a population above 30 million.

Zoom in: Half of the nation's top 10 fastest-growing counties between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022, are in Texas, per the new Census Bureau data.

Texas was also home to six of the top 10 counties with the largest numeric population gains in 2022, the data shows.

By the numbers: Bexar County welcomed 28,635 new residents between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022, a growth of 1.4%.

Bexar ranks ninth in the U.S. for numeric gains.

Harris County gained 45,626 new residents in that time frame, second-most nationally.

Collin, Denton, Fort Bend and Montgomery counties in Texas also ranked in the top 10 for numeric gains.

Flashback: San Antonio gained more new residents between 2020 and 2021 than any other city in the country, the Census Bureau reported last year.