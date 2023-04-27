2 hours ago - Things to Do
Downtown San Antonio bars to check out along the Fiesta parade routes
Fiesta experts know that the Bonham Exchange after the Battle of Flowers parade is tradition, but it's not the only place to keep the party going.
What's happening: Two of Fiesta's biggest events, the Battle of Flowers and Flambeau parades, will wind through downtown Friday and Saturday, respectively.
- See the new route here.
We rounded up a list of bars on or near each parade route so you and your party people can hang out before or after the floats pass.
Yes, but: Keep in mind some places may be hosting ticketed events, and always remember to Fiesta responsibly.
Brooklyn Avenue
- El Camino
- Elsewhere
- Roadmap Brewing
North Alamo
- Tony's Siesta
- Burleson Yard Beer Garden
- La Ruina
Alamo Plaza
- Be Kind and Rewind
- Menger Bar
St. Mary's and Lexington
- The Moon's Daughters
Main Avenue
- Luther's, Knockout, Sparky's and the Heat are hosting "Fiesta on the Strip."
Commerce
- Hugman's Oasis
- The Esquire
- 1 Watson
Santa Rosa
- Sojourn
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.