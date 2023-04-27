2 hours ago - Things to Do

Downtown San Antonio bars to check out along the Fiesta parade routes

Madalyn Mendoza
A bar with teal walls and papel picado hanging from the ceiling.

Tony's Siesta on North Alamo. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Fiesta experts know that the Bonham Exchange after the Battle of Flowers parade is tradition, but it's not the only place to keep the party going.

What's happening: Two of Fiesta's biggest events, the Battle of Flowers and Flambeau parades, will wind through downtown Friday and Saturday, respectively.

We rounded up a list of bars on or near each parade route so you and your party people can hang out before or after the floats pass.

Yes, but: Keep in mind some places may be hosting ticketed events, and always remember to Fiesta responsibly.

Brooklyn Avenue
An orange-colored frozen cocktail with colorful benches in the background.
A cocktail from El Camino. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios
  • El Camino
  • Elsewhere
  • Roadmap Brewing
North Alamo
Two cocktails backlit by a candle.
Two cocktails from the La Ruina menu. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios
  • Tony's Siesta
  • Burleson Yard Beer Garden
  • La Ruina
Alamo Plaza
A group of people pass through a door with the words "Menger Bar" overhead.
Entrance of the historic Menger Bar, near the Alamo. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios
  • Be Kind and Rewind
  • Menger Bar
St. Mary's and Lexington
A tall building with blue skies.
If you're looking for an upscale setting, try The Moon's Daughters inside the Thompson Hotel. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios
  • The Moon's Daughters
Main Avenue
Crowds of people wearing festive clothing cross a street on the parade route.
View of Main Avenue, where the parades will start. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios
Commerce
People gather on a rooftop bar overlooking the Tower Life building.
Commerce Street has a variety of options, including the new 1 Watson. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios
  • Hugman's Oasis
  • The Esquire
  • 1 Watson
Santa Rosa
Seating inside Sojourn has wicker chairs and chandeliers.
Sojourn is an oasis from the crowds near the end of the parade routes. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios
  • Sojourn
