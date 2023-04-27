Fiesta experts know that the Bonham Exchange after the Battle of Flowers parade is tradition, but it's not the only place to keep the party going.

What's happening: Two of Fiesta's biggest events, the Battle of Flowers and Flambeau parades, will wind through downtown Friday and Saturday, respectively.

We rounded up a list of bars on or near each parade route so you and your party people can hang out before or after the floats pass.

Yes, but: Keep in mind some places may be hosting ticketed events, and always remember to Fiesta responsibly.

Brooklyn Avenue

A cocktail from El Camino. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

El Camino

Elsewhere

Roadmap Brewing

North Alamo

Two cocktails from the La Ruina menu. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Tony's Siesta

Burleson Yard Beer Garden

La Ruina

Alamo Plaza

Entrance of the historic Menger Bar, near the Alamo. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Be Kind and Rewind

Menger Bar

St. Mary's and Lexington

If you're looking for an upscale setting, try The Moon's Daughters inside the Thompson Hotel. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

The Moon's Daughters

Main Avenue

View of Main Avenue, where the parades will start. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Luther's, Knockout, Sparky's and the Heat are hosting "Fiesta on the Strip."

Commerce

Commerce Street has a variety of options, including the new 1 Watson. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Hugman's Oasis

The Esquire

1 Watson

Santa Rosa

Sojourn is an oasis from the crowds near the end of the parade routes. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios