Readers' choices for thrift shops in San Antonio
We recently asked Axios San Antonio newsletter readers about their favorite thrift shops in San Antonio, as spring cleaning kicks into high gear across the city.
Why it matters: Bringing new life into used clothes, accessories and housewares is a fun exercise in style and good for the environment, as our Axios Chicago colleague pointed out recently.
- Plus, it's often more affordable, and many thrift stores donate proceeds to great causes.
Here are some spots readers recommended:
- Assistance League of San Antonio on West Avenue near I-10. Recommended by readers Liz J. and Don M., who say it's clean and inexpensive.
- Grey Moon Vintage on Broadway near Brackenridge Park. Reader Daniel R. says it has the coolest thrift clothing and items inside an Airstream.
- Too Good to Be Threw near U.S. 281 and Bitters Road. Reader Toni R. W. says this giant space has clothing, furniture and more — a great place to both shop and donate.
- Goodwill, all locations. "I've gotten designer tops for $5.95 and a toaster oven for $10 that I've been using for years, among other things," reader Glenda W. says.
