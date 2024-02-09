Share on email (opens in new window)

San Antonio has long been considered one of the most romantic cities in the U.S. — just ask Travel and Leisure and Reader's Digest.

After pulling together a list of perfectly precious Valentine's Day ideas, we wholeheartedly agree.

What they're saying: Mike Joergensen, chief marketing officer at Pearl, tells Axios he's seen many local love stories unfold at the property.

"It's no wonder San Antonio is recognized as one of the most romantic getaways in Texas — the city offers an unforgettable backdrop to celebrate love and romance."

Bedazzling bites

🧑‍🍳 Mae Dunne will offer a prix fixe menu, along with a $98 option for couples to enjoy a private dinner experience, complete with a front-row view of the chefs preparing their food.

Reservations required via Yelp or calling 210-905-0797.

🦭 Seal the deal with San Antonio Zoo's Wild at Heart experience, which features a candlelit dinner with the backdrop of hippos, crocodiles and other species.

Standard seating is still available for $150 a person.

🧁 Get a sweet start by checking out the CIA Bakery Cafe at Pearl, where pastries are baked by Culinary Institute of America capstone students.

Open 8:30am-1:30pm.

Swoonful sips

🌆 Take your love to new heights at Rosario's rooftop. The free Love on the Rocks party will have "love potions'' for purchase, complimentary chocolate-covered strawberries, jams and skyline views from 7:30-10:30pm.

Reservations not required.

🍷 Love the wine you're with at Copa. The wine bar is offering a tasting with six pours for $30 per couple from 5-9pm.

Charcuterie boards are also available for an additional $30.

🎶 End the evening with Night Cap at Amor Eterno with R&B, soul and jazz music starting at 9pm.

🍸 Romance on the River Walk at Havana, a cozy and intimate hideaway nestled within the historic hotel of the same name, bathed in soft, ambient lighting.

No reservation needed. Open 6-11pm.

Charming considerations

💐 Bakery Lorraine will have a pop-up flower tent at Pearl from 4-7pm on Valentine's Day, if you need a last-minute bouquet.

🍰 Delaying date night for the weekend? James Beard-nominated chef John Russ is offering a sweet version of his signature "Feed Me" menu at Clementine, but with desserts.

The "parade of sweets" is available until Feb. 24 (excluding Feb. 13-14) for $85 with an alcoholic or non-alcoholic pairing.

🍾 Amelia Social Lounge, the new bar at The Creamery that radiates romance, is offering grand opening specials Feb. 15-17 like half-off wine by the glass, cocktail hour specials from 4-7pm and live entertainment.