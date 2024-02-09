Guide to Valentine's Day in San Antonio
San Antonio has long been considered one of the most romantic cities in the U.S. — just ask Travel and Leisure and Reader's Digest.
- After pulling together a list of perfectly precious Valentine's Day ideas, we wholeheartedly agree.
What they're saying: Mike Joergensen, chief marketing officer at Pearl, tells Axios he's seen many local love stories unfold at the property.
- "It's no wonder San Antonio is recognized as one of the most romantic getaways in Texas — the city offers an unforgettable backdrop to celebrate love and romance."
Bedazzling bites
🧑🍳 Mae Dunne will offer a prix fixe menu, along with a $98 option for couples to enjoy a private dinner experience, complete with a front-row view of the chefs preparing their food.
- Reservations required via Yelp or calling 210-905-0797.
🦭 Seal the deal with San Antonio Zoo's Wild at Heart experience, which features a candlelit dinner with the backdrop of hippos, crocodiles and other species.
- Standard seating is still available for $150 a person.
🧁 Get a sweet start by checking out the CIA Bakery Cafe at Pearl, where pastries are baked by Culinary Institute of America capstone students.
- Open 8:30am-1:30pm.
Swoonful sips
🌆 Take your love to new heights at Rosario's rooftop. The free Love on the Rocks party will have "love potions'' for purchase, complimentary chocolate-covered strawberries, jams and skyline views from 7:30-10:30pm.
- Reservations not required.
🍷 Love the wine you're with at Copa. The wine bar is offering a tasting with six pours for $30 per couple from 5-9pm.
- Charcuterie boards are also available for an additional $30.
🎶 End the evening with Night Cap at Amor Eterno with R&B, soul and jazz music starting at 9pm.
🍸 Romance on the River Walk at Havana, a cozy and intimate hideaway nestled within the historic hotel of the same name, bathed in soft, ambient lighting.
- No reservation needed. Open 6-11pm.
Charming considerations
💐 Bakery Lorraine will have a pop-up flower tent at Pearl from 4-7pm on Valentine's Day, if you need a last-minute bouquet.
🍰 Delaying date night for the weekend? James Beard-nominated chef John Russ is offering a sweet version of his signature "Feed Me" menu at Clementine, but with desserts.
- The "parade of sweets" is available until Feb. 24 (excluding Feb. 13-14) for $85 with an alcoholic or non-alcoholic pairing.
🍾 Amelia Social Lounge, the new bar at The Creamery that radiates romance, is offering grand opening specials Feb. 15-17 like half-off wine by the glass, cocktail hour specials from 4-7pm and live entertainment.
