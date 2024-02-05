46 mins ago - News
San Antonio's cocktail chronicles: Tiki bar, social lounge and more
San Antonio's bar scene has so many new spots opening, it's hard to keep up.
We recently checked out...
Holy Diver Tiki Lounge: A bar that opened right above Hi-Tones (you read that right) on Thursday. Who knew there was space up there?
- The bright decor is a pleasant surprise and a bright departure from Hi-Tones' dark aesthetic. Even the mocktails were served in picture-worthy Tiki glasses.
Last Caress: Steps away from Hi-Tones, in an old barbershop, is a gothic bar with drinks like The Sparrow, made with whiskey and Big Red.
- It's so under-the-radar, that it feels weird spilling the beans on it. Though it's aesthetically dark and maybe a bit macabre, the bartender was memorably welcoming and kindly shook up a mocktail.
Amelia Social Lounge: A sophisticated spot in The Creamery, a burgeoning nightlife area near Pearl.
- The bar offers an extensive cocktail list in a posh setting, making it a good place to show off that new outfit you've been itching to wear.
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.