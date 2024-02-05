Share on email (opens in new window)

First look at Holy Diver Tiki Lounge. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

San Antonio's bar scene has so many new spots opening, it's hard to keep up.

We recently checked out...

Holy Diver Tiki Lounge: A bar that opened right above Hi-Tones (you read that right) on Thursday. Who knew there was space up there?

The bright decor is a pleasant surprise and a bright departure from Hi-Tones' dark aesthetic. Even the mocktails were served in picture-worthy Tiki glasses.

They were begging to be photographed. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Last Caress: Steps away from Hi-Tones, in an old barbershop, is a gothic bar with drinks like The Sparrow, made with whiskey and Big Red.

It's so under-the-radar, that it feels weird spilling the beans on it. Though it's aesthetically dark and maybe a bit macabre, the bartender was memorably welcoming and kindly shook up a mocktail.

The menu looks a bit like a spellbook. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Amelia Social Lounge: A sophisticated spot in The Creamery, a burgeoning nightlife area near Pearl.

The bar offers an extensive cocktail list in a posh setting, making it a good place to show off that new outfit you've been itching to wear.