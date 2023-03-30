San Antonio chef nominated for a James Beard award
Chef John Russ of Clementine could be named Best Chef in Texas by the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards.
Why it matters: San Antonians have been nominees in the past, but a local chef or restaurant has never won a James Beard award, which carries national prestige.
Driving the news: The nominees, whittled down from the semifinalists, were announced Wednesday. Russ is one of five Texas chefs vying for the title.
Context: Clementine, which opened in the Castle Hills neighborhood in 2018, is a laid-back restaurant with a globally inspired menu.
- The kitchen serves everything from ricotta cavatelli to spätzle to Texas beef.
Zoom out: Ernest Servantes and David Kirkland of Burnt Bean Co. in Seguin — about 40 minutes east of San Antonio — are also nominated for the Best Chef award.
What they're saying: "This recognition is a true testament to the tireless efforts of the entire Clementine team in creating exceptional dining experiences for every one of our guests," Russ tells Axios.
What's next: Winners will be announced on June 5 at the 32nd annual James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards in Chicago.
