Higher education in San Antonio is evolving to meet the fast-growing need for a workforce with knowledge about artificial intelligence and technology.

Driving the news: The University of Texas at San Antonio will create a new college focused on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, computing, data science and other similar fields, the university recently announced.

Officials have not determined an opening date yet.

Why it matters: Employers are seeking workers with AI and data science skills to take full advantage of the benefits of the technology.

While existing UTSA programs in this field are currently spread across four colleges, the new hub will create a place for students and faculty to connect.

What they're saying: "These disciplines will remain intertwined for the foreseeable future," UTSA's president, Taylor Eighmy, said in a statement.

Given the demand, the new college "will greatly accelerate UTSA's economic and workforce impact here in San Antonio, across Texas and nationally," he said.

Flashback: Last fall, UTSA launched a dual degree in medicine and AI — considered the first such degree in the nation.

Meanwhile, UTSA's School of Data Science is the only one of its kind at a U.S. Hispanic Serving Institution and will begin a new certificate in data engineering this summer.

By the numbers: Nearly 6,000 UTSA students are enrolled in AI, cybersecurity, computing, data science and related fields already — a 31% increase since 2019, per the college system.

The big picture: Companies across industries are racing to figure out how to use AI to their benefit, including in health care, manufacturing and more.

Demand for people with data science and natural-language processing skills is currently outpacing supply, a recent McKinsey study found.

State of play: Texas is a top state employing data scientists.

The U.S. members of the Forbes AI 50 list, a showcase of promising AI companies, come from just four states — including Texas.

What's next: A task force led by two UTSA deans will examine partnership and research opportunities, regional workforce needs and more to help establish the new college.