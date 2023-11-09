Frost Plaza, the Spurs' new community gathering space, is opening on Sunday with a watch party.

Why it matters: The new venue at The Rock shows the Spurs' dedication to fan engagement and the community as the brand grows into Austin and gains more recognition amid the buzz surrounding rookie Victor Wembanyama.

Details: Frost Plaza has seating capacity for more than 2,500 people.

It features a 40-foot outdoor screen and splash pad and will have a neighboring restaurant next spring.

What's happening: A ribbon cutting will take place at 3pm, and the free official watch party will start at 4pm. The Spurs tip off against the Miami Heat at 6pm.

The first 500 guests will get a Spurs-themed concha.

There will also be food, including chicken fingers and burgers, and specialty cocktails available for purchase.

Fans are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Be smart: Coolers, tents and outside food and drinks are not allowed. Dogs are not allowed on the plaza.

Flashback: The Spurs broke ground on The Rock in late 2021. Victory Capital Performance Center, the team's state-of-the-art practice facility, opened in October.

The Rock also features community trails and a 7.5-acre dog park, which opened in the spring.

What they're saying: "We envisioned Frost Plaza with our fans and community in mind as we looked to build a unique and multipurpose space where we can engage with them in new and exciting ways," Spurs Sports and Entertainment CEO RC Buford said in a statement.

What's next: The plaza will be used for watch parties, movie screenings and seasonal programs.