San Antonio Spurs to host Austin pickleball event

The Longhorn Hellraisers at the Spurs game in Austin in April. Photo: Courtesy of Spurs Sports and Entertainment

Expanding their Austin footprint, the San Antonio Spurs are hosting a pickleball event in Austin next week to help pay for local parks improvements.

Why it matters: The Spurs say they're dedicated to San Antonio, but in the last few years they've made a move to extend their brand in the wide-open, and potentially lucrative, Austin market.

Plus: The Spurs also operate a G-League team in Cedar Park.

Between the lines: "Aside from Austin FC, there's no direct competition for the attention of professional sports fans," Kirk Wakefield, executive director of the Center for Sports Strategy and Sales at Baylor University, tells Axios. "Virtually everywhere else you have multiple sports franchises with which to compete."

Flashback: The Spurs' "home" games in Austin in the spring drew sellout crowds, breaking an overall Moody Center record.

Details: The Spurs' Play ATX initiative underwrites court and park renovations across Austin, in partnership with Austin Parks Foundation.

In April, the Spurs, partnering with the Austin Parks Foundation, donated nearly $500,000 to launch Play ATX. So far, besides the Garrison Park effort, the initiative led to a renovated basketball court at Dove Springs District Park in Southeast Austin.

Sir'Jabari Rice signs a basketball at an appearance in South Austin in September. Photo: Courtesy of Spurs Sports and Entertainment

What they're saying: "Play ATX honors and celebrates Spurs fans in Austin by creating safe accessible spaces to play and heal," Kara Allen, chief impact officer for Spurs Sports & Entertainment, said last month.

Details: Tickets for the Oct. 24 event are $10 each.

The event, hosted at Millbrook Pickleball Club in South Austin, will feature two courts of open play and music from DJ DMoney.

Of note: No, to your very important question, Wemby is not scheduled to make an appearance at the Austin event.

What we're watching: The Spurs kick off their season at home Oct. 25 against the Dallas Mavericks.