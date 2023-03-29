Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan — a lone bright spot in a dim season for the San Antonio NBA squad — was in Austin this week bagging groceries at the H-E-B on East Riverside Drive.

The big picture: The Spurs are playing a couple games in April at the Moody Center, with the team eager to expand its branding reach into Central Texas.

Sochan came to dispense free merch and build excitement for the Austin matchups.

The intrigue: After years of championship success, the rebuilding Spurs are in a tight race for the worst record in the NBA.

The bottom teams are hoping to land the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft, certain to be French wunderkind Victor Wembanyama — who would team nicely with a player like Sochan, a Polish-American power forward known as "The Destroyer."

Flashback: Last year, as plans were crystallizing for the Austin games, the Spurs' owner swatted away rumors of a full-on relocation.

The Spurs "are here to stay," Peter Holt wrote in an open letter to San Antonio last May.

Plus, we doubt the UT Longhorns would want to share their territory — and jersey sales — long-term with a professional squad.

What's next: A "Casa de Spurs" at Native Hostel with photo ops, games and exclusive giveaways from April 2-8.

A free Spurs Fan Fest on April 7 at 5pm at Republic Square, featuring headlining musical act Shakey Graves.

Also: The Spurs play April 6 at 7pm at the Moody Center against the Portland Trail Blazers and April 8 at 3pm against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tickets are still available.

💭 Our thought bubble: How the mighty have fallen.