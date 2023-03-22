1 hour ago - Sports
Spurs' standings in the "Brick for Vic" race
As the season winds down, the NBA playoff race is heating up and so is the race to the bottom for Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-2-inch, once-in-a-generation prospect.
- Wembanyama is a French 19-year-old who is developing a one-legged three point shot and has been compared to Kevin Durant.
State of play: NBA lottery rules give each of the three worst teams a 14% chance at the No. 1 pick, according to Axios Sports' Kendall Baker.
What's happening: The Spurs are one of four teams that have a realistic shot at landing in that group. The Pistons, Rockets and Hornets are the others.
- The lottery takes place May 16. The draft is June 22.
Flashback: The Spurs have had the No. 1 pick twice, drafting David Robinson in 1987 and Tim Duncan in 1997.
- The Rockets have picked first five times, drafting Elvin Hayes in 1968, John Lucas in 1976, Ralph Sampson in 1983, Hakeem Olajuwon in 1984, and Yao Ming in 2002.
- The Pistons have had the No. 1 pick three times, drafting Jimmy Walker in 1967, Bob Lanier in 1970 and Cade Cunningham in 2021.
- The Hornets have had one No. 1 pick, drafting Larry Johnson in 1991.
