Spurs' standings in the "Brick for Vic" race

The Spurs are one of four teams that could land Victor Wembanyama. Table: Axios Visuals
As the season winds down, the NBA playoff race is heating up and so is the race to the bottom for Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-2-inch, once-in-a-generation prospect.

State of play: NBA lottery rules give each of the three worst teams a 14% chance at the No. 1 pick, according to Axios Sports' Kendall Baker.

What's happening: The Spurs are one of four teams that have a realistic shot at landing in that group. The Pistons, Rockets and Hornets are the others.

  • The lottery takes place May 16. The draft is June 22.

Flashback: The Spurs have had the No. 1 pick twice, drafting David Robinson in 1987 and Tim Duncan in 1997.

  • The Rockets have picked first five times, drafting Elvin Hayes in 1968, John Lucas in 1976, Ralph Sampson in 1983, Hakeem Olajuwon in 1984, and Yao Ming in 2002.
  • The Pistons have had the No. 1 pick three times, drafting Jimmy Walker in 1967, Bob Lanier in 1970 and Cade Cunningham in 2021.
  • The Hornets have had one No. 1 pick, drafting Larry Johnson in 1991.
