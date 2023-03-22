The Spurs are one of four teams that could land Victor Wembanyama. Table: Axios Visuals

As the season winds down, the NBA playoff race is heating up and so is the race to the bottom for Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-2-inch, once-in-a-generation prospect.

Wembanyama is a French 19-year-old who is developing a one-legged three point shot and has been compared to Kevin Durant.

State of play: NBA lottery rules give each of the three worst teams a 14% chance at the No. 1 pick, according to Axios Sports' Kendall Baker.

What's happening: The Spurs are one of four teams that have a realistic shot at landing in that group. The Pistons, Rockets and Hornets are the others.

The lottery takes place May 16. The draft is June 22.

Flashback: The Spurs have had the No. 1 pick twice, drafting David Robinson in 1987 and Tim Duncan in 1997.