The Spurs yesterday announced a new partnership with Victory Capital, a local investment management firm.
What's happening: Victory Capital is the naming rights partner for the new Spurs performance center at the Rock, which is set to open at La Cantera in August. The Rock will be a Spurs campus that will also house a 22-acre park, a plaza and space for retail and hospitality.
Context: Spurs Sports and Entertainment (SS&E), the team's managing group, and Victory Capital have worked on the partnership for a year.
- The Victory Capital Performance Center will be the new training facility for the team, replacing the current practice gym at Medical Center.
Details: The 134,000-square-foot performance center will be the headquarters for basketball operations.
- Features include a motion capture shooting lab, hydrotherapy pools, sensory deprivation tank, team dining room and a kitchen.
- It will also feature a tour path for fans to see Spurs training behind the scenes.
- SS&E chief executive officer R.C. Buford says the group visited 250 facilities to bring the best technology to San Antonio. He calls the new building a hub for thought leaders and the community.
What they're saying: Peter Holt, managing partner of SS&E, said the city is at the core of their partnership decisions.
- "The whole family and the Spurs would've never come together if it wasn't about San Antonio and our community first."
What we're watching: SS&E has been shopping for a new naming rights partner for the AT&T Center since July 2021, when the telecommunications company announced it would not renew its contract for the 2021-2022 season.
- The venue was known as the SBC Center since opening in 2002. It then became the AT&T Center in a 2005 merger. AT&T ultimately extended the contract through the current season, but it remains to be seen who will take over.
