Aerial view rendering of the Victory Capital Performance Center at The Rock. Photo: Courtesy of Spurs Sports and Entertainment

The Spurs yesterday announced a new partnership with Victory Capital, a local investment management firm.

What's happening: Victory Capital is the naming rights partner for the new Spurs performance center at the Rock, which is set to open at La Cantera in August. The Rock will be a Spurs campus that will also house a 22-acre park, a plaza and space for retail and hospitality.

Context: Spurs Sports and Entertainment (SS&E), the team's managing group, and Victory Capital have worked on the partnership for a year.

The Victory Capital Performance Center will be the new training facility for the team, replacing the current practice gym at Medical Center.

Details: The 134,000-square-foot performance center will be the headquarters for basketball operations.

Features include a motion capture shooting lab, hydrotherapy pools, sensory deprivation tank, team dining room and a kitchen.

It will also feature a tour path for fans to see Spurs training behind the scenes.

SS&E chief executive officer R.C. Buford says the group visited 250 facilities to bring the best technology to San Antonio. He calls the new building a hub for thought leaders and the community.

What they're saying: Peter Holt, managing partner of SS&E, said the city is at the core of their partnership decisions.

"The whole family and the Spurs would've never come together if it wasn't about San Antonio and our community first."

What we're watching: SS&E has been shopping for a new naming rights partner for the AT&T Center since July 2021, when the telecommunications company announced it would not renew its contract for the 2021-2022 season.