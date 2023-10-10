Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

San Antonians who sweated through this past summer won't be surprised to learn it was our warmest summer on record.

Details: June through August had an average temperature of 88.7.

In all, 26 daily record high temperatures were broken or tied, per NOAA data. Measurements began in 1885.

Plus, this past summer was also San Antonio's fifth driest on record.

We received just 2 inches of rain this summer — nearly 6 inches less than normal.

Why it matters: Extreme heat can cause illness or worse for vulnerable residents. The drought threatens our drinking water supply and dries out trees, changing our landscapes.

Context: The odds and severity of extreme heat events are rapidly increasing as the climate warms in response to the buildup of greenhouse gases from human activities.

The big picture: Many states had a much hotter than average summer.

The country's southern tier stood out the most when it came to extreme heat, with communities from Miami to Phoenix smashing numerous heat records.

A persistent area of high pressure, also known as a heat dome, stretched across the southern U.S., greatly contributing to the unusually hot conditions there.

Zoom out: This year featured the warmest June, July, August and September on record globally.

It was also the warmest on record for nearly 5% of the contiguous U.S.

Typically, monthly records are beaten by fractions of a degree, with such narrow margins that climate centers around the world can rank them differently, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

What they're saying: "While a fraction of a degree might not initially strike us as significant, even small increments in global temperatures have far-reaching consequences," Texas A&M professor of atmospheric studies Andrew Dessler said in an email.