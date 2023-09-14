Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Census; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Median income in the San Antonio area dropped about 2% between 2019 and 2022, per new U.S. Census Bureau data.

Driving the news: The Census 2022 American Community Survey, released Thursday, details population changes and household incomes.

The ACS is one of the best resources for a quantified look at myriad facets of American life, down to the local level.

The big picture: Nationally, median household income fell 1.6% between 2019 and 2022, adjusted for inflation.

Median income in Texas dropped 2.35%.

That trend "explains why Americans have felt so meh about the strong economy over the past couple years," Axios' Emily Peck reports, based on similar data released this week.

Zoom in: The San Antonio area's median income was $70,538 in 2022, down from $72,081 in 2019, adjusted for inflation.

Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Yes, but: The share of San Antonio area residents making over $100,000 jumped from 28% to 33% in the same time frame.

Of note: The ACS 2022 data captures what some call the "late pandemic era," when many elements of normality returned, but the pandemic still loomed in the background, affecting many aspects of life.

