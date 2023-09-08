Share on email (opens in new window)

Tickets to see the Roadrunners are hot this season. Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

As the college football season approaches, UTSA ticket sales are up by 60%.

Why it matters: Live events are in demand, and college football is no different. StubHub's ticket sales nationally are up over 50% — the most preseason sales of the past five years.

What they're saying: "Sales are through the roof and it is going to be a very exciting football season," ticket expert Adam Budelli of StubHub tells Axios.

"This is likely to be the last season of college football as we know it, with conferences realigning at a rapid pace and playoff expansion on the horizon. We predict that ticket sales will start to reflect changes in how fans travel, create new rivalries and spotlight more teams across the country," Budelli says.

Between the lines: Offseason shake-ups, including coaching staff changes and teams moving conferences, play a large role in the increase of ticket sales.

UTSA is playing its first season in the American Athletic Conference after winning back-to-back championships in Conference USA.

What's next: UTSA's home opener against Texas State is tomorrow. Kickoff is set for 2:3opm at the Alamodome.