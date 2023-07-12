2 hours ago - Climate

What to know as another heat wave hits San Antonio

Megan Stringer
Illustration of a thermometer shaped like an upwards arrow, with the mercury rising.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

It's dangerously hot outside. And the heat isn't going away anytime soon.

Driving the news: San Antonio remains under an excessive heat warning until at least 9pm Thursday, per the National Weather Service.

  • Highs are forecast between 101 and 104 through Tuesday, and it will feel even hotter.

Why it matters: The long duration of this heat event increases public health dangers, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

Context: Hot days aren't unusual in Texas, but they fit into a larger global trend of heat records set this summer.

The big picture: Cities in the Southwest that are synonymous with heat are poised to break daily, monthly and potentially even all-time high temperature records, as well as set milestones for the longest streak of exceptionally hot days.

By the numbers: The San Antonio Fire Department responded to 95 calls for heat related medical emergencies between July 1 and Wednesday morning, spokesperson Joe Arrington tells Axios.

  • That's down from 121 calls in the same period last year.

Yes, but: Calls were up last month. There were 297 calls for heat related medical emergencies in June, up from 180 calls in June 2022, Arrington says.

Threat level: Heat waves are a quiet killer, with deaths often not tallied until well after the extreme weather event has subsided.

Of note: The state's power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, hasn't asked Texans to conserve energy.

Zoom out: Last month was the world's hottest June on record, surpassing the last global record in June 2019, per CNN.

  • The nine hottest Junes have occurred in the last nine years.

What's next: You should avoid going outside during the hottest parts of the day, and hydrate.

