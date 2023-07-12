Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

It's dangerously hot outside. And the heat isn't going away anytime soon.

Driving the news: San Antonio remains under an excessive heat warning until at least 9pm Thursday, per the National Weather Service.

Highs are forecast between 101 and 104 through Tuesday, and it will feel even hotter.

Why it matters: The long duration of this heat event increases public health dangers, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

Context: Hot days aren't unusual in Texas, but they fit into a larger global trend of heat records set this summer.

Scientists are already warning that 2023 could be the hottest year on record.

The big picture: Cities in the Southwest that are synonymous with heat are poised to break daily, monthly and potentially even all-time high temperature records, as well as set milestones for the longest streak of exceptionally hot days.

By the numbers: The San Antonio Fire Department responded to 95 calls for heat related medical emergencies between July 1 and Wednesday morning, spokesperson Joe Arrington tells Axios.

That's down from 121 calls in the same period last year.

Yes, but: Calls were up last month. There were 297 calls for heat related medical emergencies in June, up from 180 calls in June 2022, Arrington says.

Threat level: Heat waves are a quiet killer, with deaths often not tallied until well after the extreme weather event has subsided.

Of note: The state's power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, hasn't asked Texans to conserve energy.

There was enough energy to meet demand as of Wednesday afternoon.

Zoom out: Last month was the world's hottest June on record, surpassing the last global record in June 2019, per CNN.

The nine hottest Junes have occurred in the last nine years.

What's next: You should avoid going outside during the hottest parts of the day, and hydrate.