What to know as another heat wave hits San Antonio
It's dangerously hot outside. And the heat isn't going away anytime soon.
Driving the news: San Antonio remains under an excessive heat warning until at least 9pm Thursday, per the National Weather Service.
- Highs are forecast between 101 and 104 through Tuesday, and it will feel even hotter.
Why it matters: The long duration of this heat event increases public health dangers, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.
Context: Hot days aren't unusual in Texas, but they fit into a larger global trend of heat records set this summer.
- Scientists are already warning that 2023 could be the hottest year on record.
The big picture: Cities in the Southwest that are synonymous with heat are poised to break daily, monthly and potentially even all-time high temperature records, as well as set milestones for the longest streak of exceptionally hot days.
By the numbers: The San Antonio Fire Department responded to 95 calls for heat related medical emergencies between July 1 and Wednesday morning, spokesperson Joe Arrington tells Axios.
- That's down from 121 calls in the same period last year.
Yes, but: Calls were up last month. There were 297 calls for heat related medical emergencies in June, up from 180 calls in June 2022, Arrington says.
Threat level: Heat waves are a quiet killer, with deaths often not tallied until well after the extreme weather event has subsided.
Of note: The state's power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, hasn't asked Texans to conserve energy.
- There was enough energy to meet demand as of Wednesday afternoon.
Zoom out: Last month was the world's hottest June on record, surpassing the last global record in June 2019, per CNN.
- The nine hottest Junes have occurred in the last nine years.
What's next: You should avoid going outside during the hottest parts of the day, and hydrate.
- The city has public buildings where you can stay cool inside, and tips to beat the heat.
