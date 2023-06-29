San Antonio considers heat protections for construction workers
The City Council is pushing forward with a measure to require rest and water breaks for some construction workers, but backing down from a citywide ordinance that would have set up a possible showdown with state leaders over a new law that prevents such regulations.
Driving the news: As record-breaking heat continues across Texas, a council committee voted unanimously Thursday to send a rest break requirement to the full City Council for a vote.
Yes, but: The requirement would only apply to companies that contract with the city or otherwise receive city funding — not all contractors citywide.
Why it matters: Prolonged exposure to high heat can endanger people's lives and cause heat illness and other health concerns.
- As high temperatures have reached 100° during much of June, people who work outside — like construction workers — are at an especially high risk of illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Catch up fast: A new law signed by Gov. Greg Abbott this month is aimed at dismantling many local regulations like rest break ordinances that Austin and Dallas already have on the books.
- Supporters say the new law will smooth a patchwork of local regulations for businesses that operate across city lines. Opponents say it's a threat to democracy that hampers cities' abilities to resolve issues at the local level.
- It is set to take effect Sept. 1.
What they're saying: "Heat stroke is a real threat on our job site," Dale Hanson, a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union, told council members Thursday. "I remember many times when I honestly feared for my well-being."
Details: Ordinances in Austin and Dallas require a 10-minute break at least every four hours, regardless of temperatures. Phoenix and Los Angeles also require various rest breaks depending on temperatures.
- Austin and Dallas have not issued any citations under their ordinances, Amin Tohmaz, deputy director of San Antonio's Development Services Department, told council members.
Flashback: Then-District 7 Councilmember Ana Sandoval and District 4 Councilmember Adriana Rocha Garcia submitted a policy request last summer asking the city to look into heat illness prevention measures.
- Sandoval was interested in a city ordinance from the get-go. But contractors pushed back, saying most employers already allow water and rest breaks.
- Last month, the city began a heat illness education campaign after city staff did not recommend creating an ordinance. But council members wanted to keep looking into one.
The big picture: San Antonio's population is booming, and more people leads to more construction. At the same time, Texas is growing hotter due to climate change.
Zoom out: A postal worker in Dallas collapsed during his route and died this month, presumably in connection to the extreme heat.
By the numbers: The San Antonio Fire Department has responded to more than 250 heat-related calls this month, a 53% increase over last June, officials told Good Morning America this week.
- This month's heat wave has contributed to at least 13 deaths across Texas so far, the Associated Press reported.
What's next: The City Council is expected to vote on the rest break requirement in August.
