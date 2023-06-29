The City Council is pushing forward with a measure to require rest and water breaks for some construction workers, but backing down from a citywide ordinance that would have set up a possible showdown with state leaders over a new law that prevents such regulations.

Driving the news: As record-breaking heat continues across Texas, a council committee voted unanimously Thursday to send a rest break requirement to the full City Council for a vote.

Yes, but: The requirement would only apply to companies that contract with the city or otherwise receive city funding — not all contractors citywide.

Why it matters: Prolonged exposure to high heat can endanger people's lives and cause heat illness and other health concerns.

As high temperatures have reached 100° during much of June, people who work outside — like construction workers — are at an especially high risk of illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Catch up fast: A new law signed by Gov. Greg Abbott this month is aimed at dismantling many local regulations like rest break ordinances that Austin and Dallas already have on the books.

Supporters say the new law will smooth a patchwork of local regulations for businesses that operate across city lines. Opponents say it's a threat to democracy that hampers cities' abilities to resolve issues at the local level.

It is set to take effect Sept. 1.

What they're saying: "Heat stroke is a real threat on our job site," Dale Hanson, a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union, told council members Thursday. "I remember many times when I honestly feared for my well-being."

Details: Ordinances in Austin and Dallas require a 10-minute break at least every four hours, regardless of temperatures. Phoenix and Los Angeles also require various rest breaks depending on temperatures.

Austin and Dallas have not issued any citations under their ordinances, Amin Tohmaz, deputy director of San Antonio's Development Services Department, told council members.

Flashback: Then-District 7 Councilmember Ana Sandoval and District 4 Councilmember Adriana Rocha Garcia submitted a policy request last summer asking the city to look into heat illness prevention measures.

Sandoval was interested in a city ordinance from the get-go. But contractors pushed back, saying most employers already allow water and rest breaks.

Last month, the city began a heat illness education campaign after city staff did not recommend creating an ordinance. But council members wanted to keep looking into one.

The big picture: San Antonio's population is booming, and more people leads to more construction. At the same time, Texas is growing hotter due to climate change.

Zoom out: A postal worker in Dallas collapsed during his route and died this month, presumably in connection to the extreme heat.

By the numbers: The San Antonio Fire Department has responded to more than 250 heat-related calls this month, a 53% increase over last June, officials told Good Morning America this week.

This month's heat wave has contributed to at least 13 deaths across Texas so far, the Associated Press reported.

What's next: The City Council is expected to vote on the rest break requirement in August.