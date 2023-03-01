San Antonio has the second cheapest gas prices of U.S. cities

Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the 1st of each month; Chart: Axios Visuals

San Antonio drivers spent an average of $2.95 for every gallon of gas in February, per GasBuddy data. That's down 10% compared to last February, but up 1% from this January.

Nationally, the average gas price was $3.40 per gallon in February — down 6% year over year, but up 2% from January.

The big picture: Cheaper gas is good news for consumers, especially commuters.

Yes, but: Lower prices may disincentivize drivers from switching to more efficient cars, going electric, or embracing public transit — all of which can have big environmental benefits.

Why it matters: More than three-quarters of American commuters drive to and from work, meaning they're particularly sensitive to the ebbs and flows of prices at the pump — especially as other basic goods also get more expensive.

Gas prices are also a political football, rightfully so or not.

When they're high, many Americans tend to blame whoever's sitting in the Oval Office — even though, as Axios' Andrew Freedman has reported, the president lacks significant control over the cost of commodities priced on global markets, oil included.

Driving the news: Crude oil prices have fallen over the past year, leading to cheaper automotive gas.

A barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude — a common industry benchmark — costs around $76 as of late February, down from about $114 in June 2022.

Oil prices spiked last year amid uncertainty over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the economic sanctions that followed against Russia — a major oil producer.

While the fighting drags on, oil markets have largely stabilized, as CNN reports.

Zoom in: San Antonio's February gas prices were the second cheapest of 31 cities analyzed.

Houston drivers are enjoying some of the cheapest prices nationwide, at just $2.93 per gallon.

Zoom out: San Francisco has among the country's highest average gas prices, at $4.76 per gallon in February. (Taxes, regulations and snags with local refining operations can sometimes lead to higher prices in California.)

Reality check: As Axios' Joann Muller recently found, charging an EV isn't always significantly cheaper than filling a tank with gasoline — especially on road trips.