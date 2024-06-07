26 mins ago - Food and Drink

19 Virginia farmers markets are gold certified, including 2 in Richmond

A man buys something from a farmers market vendor

The Hopewell Farmers Market is one of 19 farmers markets in Virginia to earn gold certification this year.

Nineteen Virginia farmers markets have achieved gold status under a new state certification program.

Why it matters: Gold status markets exceed industry standards across 11 categories, including food safety, origin and access, plus public safety and vendors accepting SNAP and WIC benefits, according to the Virginia Farmers Market Association.

State of play: Farmers markets aren't just a fun way for folks to stock up on local produce while noshing on cronuts. They're critical for supporting local farms, according to the state market association.

  • Farms that participate in local markets experience lower failure rates than those that don't.
  • And local farms right now are faced with "skyrocketing" feed and seed prices, plus climate change.

Stunning stat: Virginia has more than 41,500 farms, according to the department of agriculture.

Zoom in: The farmers market in the Richmond region that achieved gold status this year are: RVA Big Market, South of the James, Powhatan Village, Goochland, Manakin, Hopewell and the River Street Market in Petersburg.

What they're saying: "This certification recognizes the ongoing work we're doing to make sure our markets are safe, welcoming, and transparent places to shop," Karen Grisevich, who runs RVA Big Market and South of the James, said in a statement.

