19 Virginia farmers markets are gold certified, including 2 in Richmond

The Hopewell Farmers Market is one of 19 farmers markets in Virginia to earn gold certification this year. Image: Courtesy of Virginia Farmers Market Association

Nineteen Virginia farmers markets have achieved gold status under a new state certification program. Why it matters: Gold status markets exceed industry standards across 11 categories, including food safety, origin and access, plus public safety and vendors accepting SNAP and WIC benefits, according to the Virginia Farmers Market Association.

State of play: Farmers markets aren't just a fun way for folks to stock up on local produce while noshing on cronuts. They're critical for supporting local farms, according to the state market association.

Farms that participate in local markets experience lower failure rates than those that don't.

And local farms right now are faced with "skyrocketing" feed and seed prices, plus climate change.

Stunning stat: Virginia has more than 41,500 farms, according to the department of agriculture.

And there are around 250 farmers markets in the state, including 20 in the city of Richmond, per VAFMA.

Zoom in: The farmers market in the Richmond region that achieved gold status this year are: RVA Big Market, South of the James, Powhatan Village, Goochland, Manakin, Hopewell and the River Street Market in Petersburg.

Richmond's RVA Big Market takes place every Saturday morning in Bryan Park, and South of the James every Sunday in Forest Hill Park.

What they're saying: "This certification recognizes the ongoing work we're doing to make sure our markets are safe, welcoming, and transparent places to shop," Karen Grisevich, who runs RVA Big Market and South of the James, said in a statement.