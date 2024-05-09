Where to get a cronut in Richmond

The cronut in all its glory. Photo: Sabrina Moreno/Axios

Maybe I've been living under a rock, but I just found out that cronuts exist. Why it matters: If you can't find joy in a croissant-doughnut combo, there's no hope left for you.

The best part: You can find them at multiple farmers markets in Richmond thanks to JC Desserts, a local dessert shop who makes the fried doughy goodness, being posted up at three of them weekly.

If you go: Flavors change seasonally, but the house cinnamon sugar and vanilla glaze are usually available and $6.

Pro tip: If you go during the weekend, I recommend a pit stop at mobile coffee truck Parousia Coffee. The cronut-coffee mashup is *chef's kiss*.