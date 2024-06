Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

There's a delicious gluten-free doughnut now available at Burtons Grill in Carytown. Why it matters: It's National Doughnut Day, and Burton's is one of a handful of local places where folks who can't or don't eat gluten can reliably find the fried treat.

The big picture: I am a big fan of gluten and eat it whenever possible, but I have a few gluten-free friends who I dine with regularly and definitely don't appreciate it when I mock them for it.

Yes, but: I say if I, a gluten-positive individual, am willing to split a gluten-free anything, I can say what I want.

Zoom in: Boston-based Burtons Grill, which specializes in being aggressively dietary restriction-friendly, opened its first Richmond location last summer.

The entire menu is available with gluten-free options, including at Saturday and Sunday brunch when diners can find the gluten-free bag of doughnuts.

$10 gets you a baker's dozen of house-made cinnamon doughnuts covered in powered sugar and served alongside a cream cheese dipping sauce.

And I, a gluten-positive diners, can attest, they taste just like the real thing, if not a little better. Like funnel cake in a bag, but possibly healthier because of no gluten?

The bottom line: These doughnuts are fantastic.