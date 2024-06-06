Free and discounted doughnuts are on the menu Friday for National Doughnut Day, or National Donut Day in some circles. The big picture: June 7 is the made-up food holiday for one of America's favorite treats. It was established in Chicago in 1938 to honor the Salvation Army Donut Lassies who served the treats to soldiers during World War I.

It's annually held on the first Friday in June, but there's a second one in November with fewer deals.

7-Eleven, Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme are among the businesses celebrating with freebies Friday.

Our thought bubble: The free doughnuts and deals might get you in the door, but businesses are banking on customers buying additional items.

Expect to find large crowds and limited inventory.

Doughnut Day deals and freebies 2024

The following deals are offered at participating businesses Friday, while supplies last. Some require a loyalty program membership or in-app order.

7-Eleven told Axios that loyalty members can get a glazed doughnut for $1 Friday at its convenience stores as well as Speedway and Stripes locations.

told Axios that loyalty members can get a glazed doughnut for $1 Friday at its convenience stores as well as Speedway and Stripes locations. Dunkin' locations nationwide are offering a free classic doughnut with any beverage purchase on Friday.

locations nationwide are offering a free classic doughnut with any beverage purchase on Friday. Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut of your choice with no purchase at its shops, but the Dolly Parton collection doughnuts are excluded. If you purchase a dozen doughnuts Friday, you get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $2.

is offering a free doughnut of your choice with no purchase at its shops, but the Dolly Parton collection doughnuts are excluded. If you purchase a dozen doughnuts Friday, you get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $2. Duck Donuts is treating customers to free cinnamon sugar doughnuts Friday, no purchase necessary.

Maverik says its upgraded Nitro card holders can redeem one free doughnut Friday while its Adventure Club members and Kum & Go's &Rewards members get 50% off doughnuts (limit 10).

says its upgraded Nitro card holders can redeem one free doughnut Friday while its Adventure Club members and Kum & Go's &Rewards members get 50% off doughnuts (limit 10). Shipley Do-Nuts will give away its "glazed do-nut" with any purchase Friday at participating locations, while supplies last.

will give away its "glazed do-nut" with any purchase Friday at participating locations, while supplies last. Tim Hortons' Tims Rewards members can get a free doughnut with any drink purchase Friday.

Tims Rewards members can get a free doughnut with any drink purchase Friday. Many local and regional shops also will have deals and specials like Chicago-based Stan's Donuts and Portland's Voodoo Doughnut. Check social media for more local offers.

