5 hours ago - Things to Do

The massive mountain of meat you can order at Café y Sabor

headshot
A massive yellow plate with meat, limes, avocado, arepas, tomatoes and more.

The "picada." Photo: Sabrina Moreno/Axios

A massive yellow plate with meat, limes, avocado, arepas, tomatoes and more.

My parents are obsessed with the Café y Sabor location that opened up in Henrico on West Broad a few months ago.

Why it matters: They put me on to one of the best food deals in the Richmond area.

Zoom in: The dish from the Colombian bakery and restaurant is called "Picada," and for $28.84, you get a mountain of steak, pork belly, chorizo, chicken and pork rib with potatoes, sweet plantains and avocado.

  • It's also topped with three mini arepas.

The best part: It's enough to feed three people for multiple days (hello, meal prep).

  • There's also a mini option for $19.56, which is still very shareable.

Pro tip: Start off with some pan de bonos — a cheesy Colombian bread — and their mango juice. And don't skimp on the hot sauce on the table.

Their locations, both open daily from 6am-9pm:

  • 7807 W. Broad St., Henrico, VA, 23294.
  • 7102 Hull St. Road, Richmond, VA 23235.

Go deeper: The Richmond area's Venezuelan food scene is booming.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more