Why it matters: They put me on to one of the best food deals in the Richmond area.
Zoom in: The dish from the Colombian bakery and restaurant is called "Picada," and for $28.84, you get a mountain of steak, pork belly, chorizo, chicken and pork rib with potatoes, sweet plantains and avocado.
It's also topped with three mini arepas.
The best part: It's enough to feed three people for multiple days (hello, meal prep).
There's also a mini option for $19.56, which is still very shareable.
Pro tip: Start off with some pan de bonos — a cheesy Colombian bread — and their mango juice. And don't skimp on the hot sauce on the table.