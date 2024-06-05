Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A massive yellow plate with meat, limes, avocado, arepas, tomatoes and more. My parents are obsessed with the Café y Sabor location that opened up in Henrico on West Broad a few months ago.

Why it matters: They put me on to one of the best food deals in the Richmond area.

Zoom in: The dish from the Colombian bakery and restaurant is called "Picada," and for $28.84, you get a mountain of steak, pork belly, chorizo, chicken and pork rib with potatoes, sweet plantains and avocado.

It's also topped with three mini arepas.

The best part: It's enough to feed three people for multiple days (hello, meal prep).

There's also a mini option for $19.56, which is still very shareable.

Pro tip: Start off with some pan de bonos — a cheesy Colombian bread — and their mango juice. And don't skimp on the hot sauce on the table.

Their locations, both open daily from 6am-9pm:

7807 W. Broad St., Henrico, VA, 23294.

7102 Hull St. Road, Richmond, VA 23235.

Go deeper: The Richmond area's Venezuelan food scene is booming.