All of Richmond Airport's security checkpoints now have facial recognition technology as part of a TSA program slated for over 400 airports nationwide. Why it matters: It's designed to boost security and in some cases, speed things up — which might help as airports brace for a record-breaking travel season this summer.

The big picture: Facial recognition tech is already a part of a pilot TSAPreCheck program in which participating travelers can go through security without presenting physical IDs or boarding passes.

Dulles rolled out an early facial recognition system back in 2018. More recently, apps like Mobile Passport Control use facial recognition to help travelers hasten through customs.

A national pilot program launched at DCA in 2020.

BWI rolled out new credential technology last year, which can authenticate over 2,500 types of IDs and is completely self-serve.

Yes, but: There are growing concerns with the technology regarding accuracy, privacy and civil rights violations, and reported issues with proper training by federal agencies.

Some lawmakers, the latest being in Maryland, have passed legislation limiting the technology's use.

Virginia lifted its ban on police using facial recognition in 2022.

How it works: The units, called CAT-2, are self-serve. Travelers insert their ID, look at the camera, get their photo taken and if the ID is validated, they can proceed through the checkpoint.

The system can also confirm the passenger has a ticket to fly out of Richmond's two-terminal airport that day but travelers will still need to show their boarding pass at the gate.

Between the lines: The photo is deleted right after and travelers can choose to opt out.