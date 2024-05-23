Her concerts are known as "The Church of Chappell Roan," where fans come to worship. She's one of the biggest rising pop stars in the U.S., and resale tickets to her sold-out Richmond show are going for as high as nearly $1,800. Why it matters: Roan pays homage to drag culture with every concert by booking local drag queens as her openers — and we know the ones she's bringing onstage Thursday at Brown's Island.

Her team told Axios that the following Virginia-based performers will open the show:

What they're saying: "Local queer communities need the spotlight on them," Roan told Boulder Weekly last month. "I think that's important for everyone to see."

Catch up quick: The 26-year-old recently blew up on TikTok, opened for Olivia Rodrigo on tour and had Elton John call her "incredible."

People have streamed her newest single "Good Luck, Babe!" over 106 million times on Spotify — that's more streams than most songs on Beyoncé's latest album.

And when you Google her name, the search engine sends back, "Did you mean: Your favorite artist's favorite artist?"

Plus, so many people wanted to see Roan's show that the venue was moved from The National to Brown's Island.

What's next: Godfrey's is having a Chappell Roan after party from 9pm-2am with drag queens. $10 or $7 with proof of concert ticket.

