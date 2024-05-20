Share on email (opens in new window)

If you saw mermaids wandering downtown St. Pete on Sunday night, they were seeing "your favorite artist's favorite artist," Chappell Roan.

The intrigue: Fans who couldn't get into the sold-out Jannus Live show dressed up in the night's theme to listen in the streets.

"Pink Pony Club" members crawled onto rooftops and on top of a trash compactor to catch the show.

Chappell Roan fans wait for her outside Jannus Live on May 19. Photo courtesy of Biz 3

A fan dressed up in Chappell Roan's look on the cover of her album, "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess." Photo courtesy of Biz 3.