Photos: Chappell Roan sells out St. Pete mermaid-themed show

Chappell Roan performs onstage, pointing to the right

Photo: Selene San Felice/Axios

If you saw mermaids wandering downtown St. Pete on Sunday night, they were seeing "your favorite artist's favorite artist," Chappell Roan.

The intrigue: Fans who couldn't get into the sold-out Jannus Live show dressed up in the night's theme to listen in the streets.

  • "Pink Pony Club" members crawled onto rooftops and on top of a trash compactor to catch the show.
Two Chappell Roan fans pose outside Jannus Live
Chappell Roan fans wait for her outside Jannus Live on May 19. Photo courtesy of Biz 3
A Chappell Roan fan dressed in her white face, red hair look
A fan dressed up in Chappell Roan's look on the cover of her album, "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess." Photo courtesy of Biz 3.
A sign reading "pink pony club! Make Chappell bracelets with us! (free lol)"
Fans made bracelets while waiting for Chappell Roan outside Jannus Live on May 19. Photo courtesy of Biz 3.
