Photos: Chappell Roan sells out St. Pete mermaid-themed show
If you saw mermaids wandering downtown St. Pete on Sunday night, they were seeing "your favorite artist's favorite artist," Chappell Roan.
The intrigue: Fans who couldn't get into the sold-out Jannus Live show dressed up in the night's theme to listen in the streets.
- "Pink Pony Club" members crawled onto rooftops and on top of a trash compactor to catch the show.
