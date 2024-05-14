Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The RPS Education Foundation is raising money for Richmond Public Schools by auctioning off 75 different experiences to the highest bidder. How it works: People have until May 28 to register and put in a bid for the items, which all start at varying prices.

The topics range from food, golf and tastings to weekend getaways in London or Mexico, VCU men's basketball suite tickets, private music performances and museum tours.

Some of our favorites with the current bids:

📚 Be RPS superintendent Jason Kamras for a day. $200.

🏃🏻‍♀️ Join Mayor Stoney on the campaign trail for lieutenant governor. $250.

😋 Design and name a sandwich at Garnett's that will run as a special for a day. $360.

⛳️ Round of golf and lunch for two with former Gov. Terry McAuliffe. $450.

🍦 Have a private tasting of all 36 flavors at Gelati Celesti plus a gelato-making lesson. $500.

🐽 Learn the art of barbecue from Ronnie Logan, the namesake behind The Original Ronnie's BBQ in Varina. $200.