Richmond students go viral on TikTok

Students from Richmond Public Schools are going viral on TikTok for guessing the lyrics to famous songs from the '90s and early 2000s. Why it matters: Nearly a half a million people have gotten to see how cool RPS students are — and that they didn't know Biggie Smalls' "Juicy," but we'll let that slide.

The big picture: YouTuber and actor Afo Oyeneyin went to Armstrong High School to do the "Finish the Lyrics" trend in which someone plays a song clip and another person takes the mic to, you guessed it, finish the lyrics.

The video shows students dancing along in the hallways, in classrooms, outside the football fields and on the basketball courts.

Among the 11 songs students had to know: