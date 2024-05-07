How Virginia's population is changing

Yes, but: Even though we're ranked 43rd of 132 metro areas in the U.S. with more than 500,000 people, most of the South has the metro area's growth rate beat.
Among them: Nashville (4%), Charlotte (5%) and Austin (7.5%).
Meanwhile, Richmond's population only jumped 1% while Goochland (9.4%), Chesterfield (5.1%) and Hanover (3.6%) all saw greater increases, per census figures — which means the growth is largely coming from the suburbs.
Henrico lost a small percentage (-0.04%) which comes out to 145 fewer people as did Petersburg (-0.26%).
New Kent County had the greatest growth in Virginia from 2020 to 2023 at 13%, which translates to about 3,000 more people for a total of 26,134.
Zoom out: Between July 2020 and July 2023, the Virginia localities seeing the steepest drops in population were Buchanan County (-5.7%), Norton City (-5%), Manassas Park City (-4.7%) and Emporia (-4.3%). All have fewer than 20,000 residents.
They lost less than 2,400 people combined.
How it works: The data is part of the most recent release of the annual Population Estimates Program, which tracks population numbers between censuses.
It uses administrative records and other sources to calculate annual changes in population and housing.