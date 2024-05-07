Share on email (opens in new window)

Former President Donald Trump at his trial in New York City on Monday. Photo: Julie Nikhinson/AFP/Getty Images

Former President Trump's campaign believes he could flip Virginia in November's presidential election, reports NBC News. Why it matters: A Republican presidential candidate hasn't won the state since 2004.

The big picture: Top Trump advisers showed donors internal surveys suggesting a tight race between him and President Biden in a closed door meeting at the Republican National Committee retreat this weekend.

The polling, which Trump aides declined to share in its entirety with NBC News, had Biden leading Trump 48% to 44% in a head-to-head matchup in Virginia.

That's similar to recent numbers from Roanoke College, which has Biden winning 47% to Trump's 43%. About 8% were unsure or refused.

Yes, but: Top strategists in both parties told Axios' Mike Allen and Jim VandeHei that the Biden-Trump election will likely be decided in six swing states — and Virginia is not one of them.