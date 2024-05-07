7 hours ago - News

Trump thinks he can win Virginia

A picture of Trump in a blue suit and red tie with the background blurred.

Former President Donald Trump at his trial in New York City on Monday. Photo: Julie Nikhinson/AFP/Getty Images

Former President Trump's campaign believes he could flip Virginia in November's presidential election, reports NBC News.

Why it matters: A Republican presidential candidate hasn't won the state since 2004.

The big picture: Top Trump advisers showed donors internal surveys suggesting a tight race between him and President Biden in a closed door meeting at the Republican National Committee retreat this weekend.

  • The polling, which Trump aides declined to share in its entirety with NBC News, had Biden leading Trump 48% to 44% in a head-to-head matchup in Virginia.
  • That's similar to recent numbers from Roanoke College, which has Biden winning 47% to Trump's 43%. About 8% were unsure or refused.

Yes, but: Top strategists in both parties told Axios' Mike Allen and Jim VandeHei that the Biden-Trump election will likely be decided in six swing states — and Virginia is not one of them.

  • Biden has also been outpacing Trump in Virginia presidential campaign contributions.
  • And in 2020, Biden beat Trump by 10 percentage points, or 54% to 44%.
