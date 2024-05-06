What to know about the safety of Virginia's bridges

Drivers cross Virginia bridges in "poor" or worse condition more than 2.2 million times a day, according to a report from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association.
Why it matters: Baltimore's fatal bridge collapse has put a renewed focus on the vulnerability of bridges across the U.S.
The big picture: The Department of Transportation considers 3.5% — or 498
— of Virginia's 14,000-plus bridges to be poor, a rate that's better than all but 39 other states.
- Nationwide, 6.8% of bridges are in poor shape. West Virginia has the highest rate at nearly 20% of its bridges.
- A third of our bridges are in good condition. About 63% are fair.
Zoom in: At least 52 of Virginia's bridges have been in "poor" condition for more than 10 years, per an Axios analysis of National Bridge Inventory data.
- Of those, 14 are in the Richmond area. Eight of the 14 were built before the 1930s, our analysis found.
- And nearly half of Virginia bridges are nearing the 50-year mark when they'll need repairs or replacement, according to a September report from TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit.
Yes, but: A bridge being in poor condition doesn't mean it's unsafe or about to collapse, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
- If a bridge is considered in poor condition, it's inspected each year and put on a priority list for repair or replacement, according to the Times-Dispatch.
Plus: Fewer Virginia bridges are needing repairs now (6,346) than in 2019 (6,455).
- Nationwide, the number of bridges rated poor, or an equivalent metric, by the federal government's bridge inventory has fallen from 15% in 2000 to 6.8% in 2023.
What's next: Virginia will receive nearly $600 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act over five years that can go toward making needed bridge repairs, according to the association's report.
