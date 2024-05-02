Fifth body recovered from Baltimore bridge collapse site

Share on email (opens in new window)

The collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge seen on April 4, 2024 in Baltimore. Photo: Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Authorities on Wednesday recovered and identified a fifth body from the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. The big picture: The victim was identified as Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez, 49, one of the six Baltimore construction workers who went missing in the collapse, the Key Bridge Response Unified Command said in a press release.

Salvage teams working at the collapse site Wednesday discovered one of the missing construction vehicles. Gonzalez' body was found inside the red truck.

"We remain dedicated to the ongoing recovery operations while knowing behind each person lost in this tragedy lies a loving family," Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, said in the press release.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott lauded the body's recovery in a statement Thursday, saying it meant "some small peace provided to another family amidst all the agony they've endured."

State of play: The six missing construction workers were presumed dead shortly after the bridge collapsed in late March.

Divers recovered two bodies from the water that same week.

Two more bodies were recovered in April.

One of the construction workers remains unaccounted for.

"To the family still waiting, our entire city joins you in hope for the same closure soon and shares in your grief," Scott added.

Zoom out: The catastrophic bridge collapse snarled shipping and traffic in the Port of Baltimore and is expected to have far-reaching economic consequences.