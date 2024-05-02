Fifth body recovered from Baltimore bridge collapse site

The big picture: The victim was identified as Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez, 49, one of the six Baltimore construction workers who went missing in the collapse, the Key Bridge Response Unified Command said in a press release.
Salvage teams working at the collapse site Wednesday discovered one of the missing construction vehicles. Gonzalez' body was found inside the red truck.
"We remain dedicated to the ongoing recovery operations while knowing behind each person lost in this tragedy lies a loving family," Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, said in the press release.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott lauded the body's recovery in a statement Thursday, saying it meant "some small peace provided to another family amidst all the agony they've endured."
State of play: The six missing construction workers were presumed dead shortly after the bridge collapsed in late March.
Divers recovered two bodies from the water that same week.