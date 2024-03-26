Members of the U.S. Coast Guard patrol near the cargo ship Dali as it sits in the water after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Coast Guard ended its active search for six missing Baltimore construction workers now believed to be dead after a major bridge collapse earlier in the day. The big picture: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) declared a state of emergency after a cargo ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge, an important piece of infrastructure in a vital port, which spans the Patapsco River.

Zoom in: Rear Adm. Shannon Gilreath said during a news briefing Tuesday night that due to the temperature of the water and the amount of time passed since the collapse, "we do not believe that we are going to find any of these individuals still alive."

Active search and rescue operations would end at 7:30pm local time, he said.

Authorities are transitioning to a recovery effort to locate the bodies.

Where it stands: "At this point, we do not know where they are," Col. Roland L. Butler Jr., secretary of Maryland State Police, said at the briefing. "But we intend to give it our best effort to help these families find closure."

He added that conditions in the water have become dangerous for first responders and divers, though surface ships will remain overnight.

Divers were due to get back in the water at 6am Wednesday and "address the issues in a much safer manner," Butler said.

Go deeper: Misinformation runs rampant after Baltimore bridge collapse

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Maryland State Police Secretary Col. Roland L. Butler Jr.