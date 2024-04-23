The city of Baltimore said the cargo ship that struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge was "clearly unseaworthy" when it left the Baltimore port last month, per court documents filed Monday.
The big picture: Baltimore's mayor and city council accused boththe owner of the container ship Dali, Grace Ocean Private, and its operator, Synergy Marine Group, of being "grossly and potentially criminally negligent."
The catastrophic bridge collapse killed six construction workers and snarled shipping and traffic at the Port of Baltimore.
State of play: In the days following the collapse, the companies petitioned the U.S. District Court in Maryland to cap their potential liabilities costs to about $43.6 million.
Monday's claim filed by the Mayor Brandon Scott and the Baltimore City Council with the same court argues, "In no way should their liability be limited."
The city is seeking a jury trial, arguing that the cap the companies are seeking is "substantially less than the amount that will be claimed for losses and damages arising out of the Dali's allision with the Key Bridge."
Representatives for Grace Ocean and Synergy Marine declined to comment to media due to legal cases and federal investigations into the matter.