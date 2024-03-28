39 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Maryland requests $60 million for Baltimore bridge collapse recovery
Maryland officials on Thursday requested $60 million in initial federal emergency relief funding to assist recovery efforts in the aftermath of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.
The big picture: Six Baltimore construction workers were presumed dead as a result of the collapse Tuesday morning, which is also expected to have far-reaching economic ramifications.
State of play: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) announced Thursday that the first tranche of relief would fund "our immediate response efforts" and be used "to lay the foundation for a rapid recovery."
- The money would also fund emergency needs, including debris removal, traffic operations and demolition, Moore said.
- This initial emergency relief request is not connected to bridge reconstruction efforts and further federal funds will be requested at a later time, per the press release.
- Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld notified the Federal Highway Administration in a letter Wednesday of officials' intent to seek federal emergency relief funds.
Zoom out: Moore declared a state of emergency in the wake of the bridge collapse.
- President Biden said earlier this week that he wants the federal government to foot the full bill of reconstructing the bridge.
