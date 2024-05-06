💈 Richmond’s TikTok famous barber

People have viewed a Richmond barber's haircut transformations more than 85 million times on TikTok in the last month. The big picture: Thai Nguyen's daily videos are so popular that clients are traveling from across Virginia and North Carolina to see him. His platform has 490,000 followers on TikTok and 146,000 on Instagram.

490,000 followers on TikTok and 146,000 on Instagram. Nguyen's most-watched cut — a French crop — has 38 million views on TikTok.

The intrigue: Besides the joy seen on clients, and the editing style that incorporates memes and R&B music, the comments about the customer's post-cut glow up are the best part. Here are some of our favorites.

"Bro went from double texting to sorry I fell asleep."

"Dude went from 'I got time whenever' to 'I'll check my schedule.'"

"That's a Princess Diaries moment."

