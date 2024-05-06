2 hours ago - News

💈 Richmond’s TikTok famous barber

People have viewed a Richmond barber's haircut transformations more than 85 million times on TikTok in the last month.

The big picture: Thai Nguyen's daily videos are so popular that clients are traveling from across Virginia and North Carolina to see him.

  • His platform has 490,000 followers on TikTok and 146,000 on Instagram.
  • Nguyen's most-watched cut — a French crop — has 38 million views on TikTok.

The intrigue: Besides the joy seen on clients, and the editing style that incorporates memes and R&B music, the comments about the customer's post-cut glow up are the best part. Here are some of our favorites.

  • "Bro went from double texting to sorry I fell asleep."
  • "Dude went from 'I got time whenever' to 'I'll check my schedule.'"
  • "That's a Princess Diaries moment."

