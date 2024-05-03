Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Friday Cheers' 2024 season starts tonight — and that means it's officially outdoor spring and summer concert season in Richmond. Zoom in: Here is a taste of some of Richmond's biggest warm weather concert series. (Note: Ticket prices, dates and times vary.)

Friday Cheers: Every Friday through June on Brown's Island; gates open at 6pm.

Upcoming shows this season include Sir Chloe, Digable Planets and The Legendary Ingramettes.

Live Loud: Richmond's other Brown's Island concert series kicked off Thursday, but don't worry if you missed it. There's more good stuff to come through September.

Highlights this year include Chappell Roan, Faye Webster, Avail and Cake.

Flowers after Five: Starts May 16 and runs on Thursday nights through October at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens.

The lineup includes WKNDR, Jackass Flats and Whiskey Rebellion.

After Hours: The event formerly associated with Innsbrook but now held at Meadow Event Park in Doswell starts its summer series May 17 with last year's viral sensation Oliver Anthony in a sold-out show.

Their summer lineup includes T-Pain, Bryson Tiller, Elle King and Alabama.

Music at Maymont: The series of monthly shows start July 7 with Leftover Salmon.

Old Crow Medicine Show, Black Pumas and Lake Street Dive follow.

Bonus picks: The city's Festival of the Arts at Dogwood Dell starts May 24 and runs through September with Cody Christian in May and Mad Skillz in June.