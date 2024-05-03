Richmond's spring and summer concert series 2024
Friday Cheers' 2024 season starts tonight — and that means it's officially outdoor spring and summer concert season in Richmond.
Zoom in: Here is a taste of some of Richmond's biggest warm weather concert series. (Note: Ticket prices, dates and times vary.)
Friday Cheers: Every Friday through June on Brown's Island; gates open at 6pm.
- Upcoming shows this season include Sir Chloe, Digable Planets and The Legendary Ingramettes.
Live Loud: Richmond's other Brown's Island concert series kicked off Thursday, but don't worry if you missed it. There's more good stuff to come through September.
- Highlights this year include Chappell Roan, Faye Webster, Avail and Cake.
Flowers after Five: Starts May 16 and runs on Thursday nights through October at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens.
- The lineup includes WKNDR, Jackass Flats and Whiskey Rebellion.
After Hours: The event formerly associated with Innsbrook but now held at Meadow Event Park in Doswell starts its summer series May 17 with last year's viral sensation Oliver Anthony in a sold-out show.
- Their summer lineup includes T-Pain, Bryson Tiller, Elle King and Alabama.
Music at Maymont: The series of monthly shows start July 7 with Leftover Salmon.
- Old Crow Medicine Show, Black Pumas and Lake Street Dive follow.
Bonus picks: The city's Festival of the Arts at Dogwood Dell starts May 24 and runs through September with Cody Christian in May and Mad Skillz in June.
- Also from the city, the Thursdays at Main Street Station series will happen again this month, per WRIC.
- Save the TBD date for Richmond Jazz Festival, which is usually in August.
