Farmville singer's blue-collar anthem "Rich men north of Richmond" goes viral
A Farmville man's angry anti-tax ballad is the right's favorite new song, rocketing to No. 2 on Apple Music over the weekend.
Why it matters: Well, zeroing in on the geography for a moment, it is called "Rich Men North of Richmond."
- And don't worry, Hanover, we don't think he's talking about you.
Details: The song is by the formerly unknown singer Oliver Anthony, who describes himself as a farmer living off the grid in the Farmville area.
- His breakout hit blames the song's titular rich men north of Richmond for inflation and high taxes.
- He also criticizes welfare programs with a line about obese people using food stamps to buy snack cakes. ("If you're 5-foot-3 and you're 300 pounds/Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds," Anthony sings.)
By the numbers: It racked up more than 9 million views on YouTube in five days.
What they're saying: "This is the anthem of the forgotten Americans who truly support this nation and unfortunately the world with their hard-earned tax dollars and incredibly hard work," wrote GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in a tweet.
Worth noting: The link between food stamps and obesity is dubious.
- On the other hand, Anthony is right that there are an awful lot of wealthy folks living between Richmond and D.C., our super-rich governor, included.
- Loudoun County has one of the highest median incomes per capita in the country, along with Fairfax and Arlington.
