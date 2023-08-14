A Farmville man's angry anti-tax ballad is the right's favorite new song, rocketing to No. 2 on Apple Music over the weekend.

Why it matters: Well, zeroing in on the geography for a moment, it is called "Rich Men North of Richmond."

And don't worry, Hanover, we don't think he's talking about you.

Details: The song is by the formerly unknown singer Oliver Anthony, who describes himself as a farmer living off the grid in the Farmville area.

His breakout hit blames the song's titular rich men north of Richmond for inflation and high taxes.

He also criticizes welfare programs with a line about obese people using food stamps to buy snack cakes. ("If you're 5-foot-3 and you're 300 pounds/Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds," Anthony sings.)

By the numbers: It racked up more than 9 million views on YouTube in five days.

What they're saying: "This is the anthem of the forgotten Americans who truly support this nation and unfortunately the world with their hard-earned tax dollars and incredibly hard work," wrote GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in a tweet.

Worth noting: The link between food stamps and obesity is dubious.