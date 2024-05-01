🎤 Iron Blossom Festival’s 2024 lineup

Share on email (opens in new window)

The view of Iron Blossom from the Ferris wheel last year. Photo: Sabrina Moreno/Axios

Richmond, we've got a lineup for this year's Iron Blossom Music Festival, and it's an indie folk fan's dream. The big picture: Organizers announced Tuesday that Caamp, Mt. Joy, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Turnpike Troubadours are headlining. Other acts include Hippo Campus, Joy Oladokun and Chance Peña.

Zoom in: The festival — which is in its second year — will be back at the Bon Secours Training Center from Sept. 21-22.

It'll also have a larger food court plus more shade and free water stations.

What's next: Presale goes live on Thursday at 10am (noon for the general public) and starts at $179.50.

